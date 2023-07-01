Parliament Monsoon Session: Monsoon session of Parliament will run from July 20 to August 11, strong uproar expected

Monsoon session of Parliament has been announced. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the monsoon session will run from 20 July to 11 August. Let us tell you that there can be a lot of uproar in the monsoon session. This is because the opposition is constantly attacking the government regarding the Manipur violence and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2023 will start from 20 July and continue till 11 August. There will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days. I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session.

There will be a total of 17 sittings in this session.

Why is the monsoon session special?

The monsoon session of the Parliament is going to be historic this time, there are many reasons for this – the first reason is that the session of the Parliament is going to be held for the first time in the new building of the Parliament while the second is that the government is planning to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the Parliament. Can bring a bill for On the other hand, talking about the third reason, this will be the last monsoon session before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

session will be stormy

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be very stormy this time. Quoting sources, it has been learned that many important bills will be passed in this session, which may also include the Common Civil Code. If the Uniform Civil Code Bill comes in the House, there is every possibility of an uproar. At the same time, the government can also present a bill in this session to pass the ordinance that has been brought regarding the service dispute in Delhi. Along with this, the National Research Foundation Bill approved by the Union Cabinet is also likely to be introduced in the budget session of the Parliament.