Partha Chatterjee claims, ‘Kept in jail for a year without trial’

One year has passed since the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the teacher recruitment case in West Bengal. Partha Chatterjee was again produced in the court today. The former education minister of the state said angrily that where is the prisoner release committee? Partha Chatterjee alleged that he was forcibly detained without any hearing. The former education minister of the state said, ‘He was kept in jail for a year without trial. I understand that I have been forcibly detained here. Apart from this, he directly took the name of Sujat Bhadra. In reference to which human rights activist Sujat Bhadra said, ‘Partha Chatterjee is not a political prisoner.’

More news in a while…