Party at Aamir Khan’s house, Kapil Sharma sings ‘Hungama Hai Kyun Barpa’, Mr. Perfectionist accompanies, VIDEO

Archana Puran Singh, judge of The Kapil Sharma Show posted a video. Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Kavita Kaushik and Kiku Sharda are seen in the video. Now you must be wondering what all of them are doing together. Actually, the trailer of Punjabi film ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ was launched in Mumbai. After the trailer launch, the entire team of the film and Kapil along with his team were seen at the actor’s house, where everyone had a lot of fun together.

Archana Puran Singh posted the video of the party on her Instagram. In the video, Kapil Sharma is seen singing Ghulam Ali’s famous song Hungama Hai Kyun Barpa at Aamir Khan’s house. Everyone was seen enjoying this song a lot. Aamir was also seen enjoying the song of Comedy King. The video is fast going viral on social media and users are reacting to it.

Archana Puran Singh said this

Archana Puran Singh wrote in the caption of the video, ‘I have met Aamir after years of Raja Hindustani. Years passed by with warm hugs and sharing of old memories… and a big thank you is much needed for the lovely evening we all had at your home, Aamir! You are now more fun than ever… Lots of knowledge and pranks. Long chats and funny stories that night Lvvvvv! Thank you Kapil Sharma for singing everyone’s favorite song ‘Hungama hai kyun barpa..’…thodi si jo pe li hai”! Even if you only had lemonade in hand.

