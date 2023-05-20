‘Party does not expel dissidents’, Rajasthan Congress in-charge targets Pilot

dissident congress leader Sachin Pilot Has threatened to start a massive agitation in Rajasthan if action is not taken on their demands by the end of the month. Amid the ongoing power struggle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday said the party will not expel dissidents but reminded that leaders in the past have tried to quit the party. How did you perform after that?

Pilot has warned of a big movement

Pilot has opened a new line of attack against the Gehlot-led government for corruption and alleged inaction on the exam paper leak, which has left the Congress party embarrassed. He recently organized a five-day and 125 km ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur and said that the movement is not against anyone but against corruption and for the youth. After the conclusion of the yatra, they threatened to launch a statewide agitation in Rajasthan if their demands were not acted upon by the end of the month.

Congress has not expelled anyone for a long time – Randhawa

The disgruntled Congress leader has demanded dissolution and reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), compensation for those affected by the government job exam paper leak cases and a high-level inquiry into the allegations of corruption leveled against the previous BJP government. Responding to questions about Pilot’s future in the party, Randhawa said without naming anyone, “The party never wants to expel anyone. Congress is a party which respects every individual and who is with him.” Doesn’t want to leave him ever for a while.” Congress did not expel anyone for a long time and you all know the condition of those who left Congress.

Pilot’s Journey Private- Randhawa

“I still say this is a personal journey. Congress has nothing to do with it. The yatra should be taken out but I don’t consider it a good thing to take it out before voting (in the assembly elections) in Karnataka…’ Randhawa also took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, saying that “the government which Couldn’t use Rs 2,000 note for more than a year, she is asking what Congress did in 70 years”.

