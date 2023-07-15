party meeting of ajsu in harmu ranchi sudesh mahto on state government zzz | AJSU’s party meeting, supremo Sudesh Mahato said

State student convention in Jamshedpur on August 8

Along with this, let us tell that on August 8, the state student convention will be organized in Jamshedpur. Many youths of the state will participate in this convention and discuss their ideas, problems and solutions. Among the youth who joined the party today are Mukul Barla from Ranchi, Nabor Toppo from East Singhbhum, Nasing Keshari from West Singhbhum, Larson Tirkey from Simdega, Khurshid Alam from Khunti, Vinod Mahto from Ranchi, Ehtesham Hussain from Palamu, Mukesh, Praveen, Latehar. Pravesh Bharti from Chatra, Rajesh Kumar from Chatra, Prateek Kumar from Bokaro, Kamlesh Kumar from Dhanbad, Gokul Yadav and Vikas Soren from Dumka, Balbir Lohra from Gumla are also included.