‘Party should free me from the responsibility of Leader of Opposition’, says NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday appealed to the party leadership to relieve him of his responsibility as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and assign him some role in the party organisation. He made this demand at the 24th Foundation Day program of the Nationalist Congress Party held in Mumbai, in which his uncle Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders participated.

Give me any position in the party organization – Ajit Pawar

He said, “I was never interested in working as the Leader of the Opposition, but accepted the role on the demand of party legislators.” Pawar also said that it is up to the NCP leadership to decide on their demand. “Give me any position in the party organization, and I will do full justice to whatever responsibility is assigned to me,” he said. Pawar had taken over as the Leader of the Opposition in July last year after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government. He was the Deputy Chief Minister in the then MVA government. The then MVA government fell due to the rebellion in Shiv Sena.

Supriya Sule and Praful Patel got the responsibility

Significantly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar recently appointed his daughter and MP Supriya Sule as working president and assigned him the responsibility of Maharashtra, while he gave other working president Praful Patel the responsibility of other states.

Need to strengthen NCP organization in Mumbai and Vidarbha – Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar also stressed on the need to strengthen the NCP organization in Mumbai and Vidarbha. He said that crores are spent on the events of Yoga Day. He said, “I asked the Deputy Speaker (Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) Narhari Jirwal why he did not attend the Yoga Day event. Jirwal told me that he could not bend down because of his big belly, to which the people present in the meeting Laughed out loud.

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar made a master stroke by electing two working presidents, now what will happen to nephew Ajit?