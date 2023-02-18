A very difficult situation is observed in the area of ​​Kremennaya and Svatov. This was announced on Saturday, February 18, by the Acting Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik.

According to him, the difficulty lies in the fact that these points are close to the line of contact, and all Ukrainian shells reach there.

“And the enemy is taking advantage of this,” Pasechnik told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar for the regional headquarters of volunteers from the We Are Together campaign.

A day earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the LPR Andrey Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are building up forces and means in the Krasnoliman direction to counter the Russian military. In particular, the arriving units are reinforcing defensive lines in the direction of Slavyansk and Krasny Liman.

On February 16, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia that the advance of Russian troops in the Kremennaya area is of great importance – this allows the enemy grouping that defends the city of Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to get behind the lines.

On the same day, the official representative of the RF Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that over 100 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been destroyed in the Krasnolimansky direction over the past day.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

