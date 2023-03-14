Pashinyan said that Armenia lost the 2020 war because of the fifth column in the army

March 14 - BLiTZ. The Prime Minister of Armenia blamed the military opposition for the fiasco during the 2020 military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nikol Pashinyan promised to declassify information on this topic.

“According to my personal conviction, we lost the war because the fifth column operated in our army. I think that these facts will become public in the near future,” TASS quoted the head of the Yerevan Cabinet of Ministers.

BLiTZ wrote: the pro-Turkish vector of official Yerevan’s foreign policy was not to the taste of the Armenian population, which does not believe in the sincerity of Ankara. Columnist Ruben Margaryan came to this conclusion earlier against the backdrop of the results of an opinion poll by the International Republican Institute, according to which the rating of Nikol Pashinyan’s government was rapidly collapsing.

As a reminder, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Today, the Armenian politician told, then passed on to his Russian colleague information about the threat of an escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.