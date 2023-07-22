pashupati paras adamant on hajipur loksabha seat said its my right axes | Bihar Politics: Uncle Pashupati Paras gave a blow to nephew Chirag Paswan, said

Will contest from Hajipur only: Pashupati Paras

Pashupati Paras said that I will contest from Hajipur itself, this is my right. I am the MP there. My elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan made me his successor on the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat. That’s why I cannot leave Hajipur seat under any circumstances, it will be impossible for me. He said that time is strong. Wait for the time, everyone will get the answer. I know that all the leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda are with me. Paras said that it will be his decision from where Chirag Paswan contests. Please inform that both uncle Pashupati Paras and nephew Chirag Paswan are adamant on this seat of Hajipur.