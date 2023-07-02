Passenger bus going from Bihar to offer prayers at Rajrappa temple met with an accident in Hazaribagh, one dead, many injured

Hazaribagh, Shankar Prasad : One person died and more than 12 people were injured in a road accident in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Sunday. All the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. Seriously injured people have been referred to Hazaribagh. It is being told that this accident happened when the passengers were going from Bihar to offer prayers at Rajrappa temple. After which the bus met with an accident.

how did the accident happen

This incident happened at Chauparan NHTU in Hazaribagh. In this incident, a passenger Sikandar Kumar Yadav died on the spot. While a dozen people aboard the bus were injured. The accident bus was going from Bihar’s Jehanabad to offer prayers to the Rajarappa temple with devotees. Around 30 passengers were traveling on the bus from Jehanabad in Bihar to Rajarappa temple. Meanwhile, the bus overturned near Pipra. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and got involved in relief work. All the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

more than 12 people injured

The injured are Sanju Devi (age 40) Jehanabad, Jeetu Kumar (age 10), Ayush Kumar, Sikandar Kumar (age 20), Yashomati Devi (age 60), Shubham Kumar (age 10), Varsha Kumari (age 10), Raju Kumar , Gango Devi 45, Leela Devi 45, Ruby Devi 32, Lalagop 60, Vindeshwar Gop 65 years are injured. After first aid to the injured, seriously injured people have been referred to Hazaribagh.

Water like ‘blood’ coming out of this mountain of Sahibganj! Road Accident in Jharkhand