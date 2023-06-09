Passenger bus returning from Nawada to Jamshedpur collided with truck, 2 killed, many injured

Chandil, Himanshu Gope : Near Tata-Ranchi main road NH 33 Kandarbera under Chandil police station of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a speeding passenger bus returning from Nawada in Bihar to Jamshedpur hit a moving truck from behind at around 4 am on Friday. Due to which the testicle in front of the bus flew away. Two people died in this accident. While dozens of passengers in the bus have been seriously injured.

Here, as soon as the incident was reported, Chandil police station in-charge Ajit Kumar reached the spot with the entire team, after a lot of effort, with the help of the local people, took out all the injured and sent them to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur for treatment. In which Jayarani Devi (85) of Nawada and Devendra Yadav (40), a resident of Ibrahimpur, Nawada died during treatment. Shiv Kumar Verma (38), Gungun Burma (14), Prateek Verma (09), Madhu Kumari (42), Anshu Verma (8), Anmol Kumar (10) of Nawada were seriously injured. All the injured people are residents of Hisua Near Middle School under Hisua police station of Nawada district.

