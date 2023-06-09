Passenger had bomb in flight going from Delhi to Mumbai! Female co-traveller raised the alarm, know the whole matter

Delhi Airport But a person going to Dubai was arrested because he said on the phone that he had a bomb in his bag. As soon as the news of the bomb in the plane spread, that person was taken into custody. due to this reason Delhi-Mumbai Vistara Flight The flight was delayed by two hours.

Information about bomb in passenger’s bag

According to the information, the said person was talking to someone on the phone, during the same conversation, he told about having a bomb in his bag. This conversation was overheard by his female co-traveller and she started making noise. Then the CISF personnel took him into custody.

yesterday evening’s event

This incident took place on Thursday evening at 4.55 pm, after which the aircraft was thoroughly checked but nothing was found in the aircraft. A senior police officer told that the passenger going to Dubai was talking to his mother. He was saying that he was not allowed to bring coconut with him as the air security feared that he might be carrying explosives hidden in the coconut.

The female co-traveller rang the alarm in panic.

Hearing this, the woman passenger sitting with him got scared and raised the alarm of a bomb in the plane. After this, both the passengers were taken off the plane and thoroughly checked, but nothing was found, after which the person was handed over to the local police.

Jharkhand: ED investigation reveals, Amit Agarwal used Jagat Bandhu tea estate for money laundering delhi news in hindi