Passenger trains started operating about 51 hours after the Odisha rail accident, first testing of both up-down lines

Odisha Train Accident Updates: After more than 51 hours of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, the operation of passenger trains has resumed from Monday on the tracks that have been repaired so far. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav prayed for the safe journey of the passengers and crew. The ministry said that more than 1,000 workers were engaged in repairing the damaged tracks.

Work started soon after PM’s order

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vaishnav said that immediately after the order of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts to repair and reconstruct the tracks began. He said, “PM Modi gave his advice and instructions on the restoration of railway tracks. The repair team worked diligently and methodically to fix the damaged tracks to resume services.”

both lines tested

The Union Railway Minister said that both the lines were tested before resuming the services. Earlier, Vaishnav revealed that the derailment was caused due to “change in electronic interlocking”.

793 were discharged among the injured

It is known that the Odisha train accident is one of the worst train accidents in the history of Indian Railways. The death toll in this accident was stated to be 288. However, it was later revised to a figure of 275. Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that in fact, some bodies were counted twice, due to which there was a discrepancy in the figures. He said that out of 1,175 injured so far, 793 have been discharged after treatment.

Odisha government will give compensation to the victim families

Let us tell you that before this, an announcement has been made by the Odisha CMO to give compensation to the families of the victims. Odisha CMO said that the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has announced an assistance of Rs. It was informed that this assistance will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.