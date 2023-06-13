Passenger vehicle wholesales grow 13.54% to 3,34,247 units in May: SIAM

New Delhi, June 13 (Hindustan Times). There is good news on the front of the economy. There has been a boom in the sale of cars to two-wheelers in the country. Wholesale sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in the domestic market grew 13.54 per cent year-on-year to 3,34,247 units in May. Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) gave this information.

In the data released on Tuesday, SIAM said that the wholesale sales of passenger vehicles stood at 3,34,247 units in the month of May. Last year in May 2022, manufacturers had dispatched 2,94,392 units of passenger vehicles to dealers. In this way, it has increased by 13.54 percent on an annual basis. During this period, wholesale sales of two-wheelers stood at 14,71,550 units, as against 12,53,187 units in May last year. In this way it increased by 17.42 percent.

According to the industry body, wholesale sales of three-wheelers stood at 48,732 units in May, compared to 28,595 units in May 2022. SIAM said that total vehicle dispatches across all categories stood at 18,08,686 units in May, 2023 as against 15,32,861 units in the same period a year ago.

SIAM President Vinod Agarwal said in a statement that the wholesale vehicle sales across all segments grew in double digits during May 2023 as compared to May last year. These trends are expected to continue going forward as well, he added.