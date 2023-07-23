Passengers were worried after the fire in Vande Bharat train, this statement came from Railways

Passengers were worried after a fire broke out in the battery box of the Vande Bharat train going from Bhopal to Delhi. Railways has removed this worry of theirs. In fact, a week after a fire broke out in the battery box of the Vande Bharat train, Railway Board Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti dismissed concerns related to the safety of passengers in state-of-the-art trains of this class. Lahoti said that these high-speed trains have “very good” fire safety arrangements, due to which the fire in the Vande Bharat train going from Bhopal to Delhi was doused in time. According to officials, no passenger was injured in the July 17 incident.

Lahoti spoke to the media in Indore and said that there are no concerns regarding the safety of passengers in Vande Bharat trains. There are very good arrangements for fire prevention in these trains. He said that the fire that broke out on July 17 in the Vande Bharat train going from Bhopal to Delhi was confined to the battery box only. The Chairman of the Railway Board said that due to the good rescue arrangements, this fire was extinguished before it spread.

When asked about the loss of passengers due to the high fare in Vande Bharat train running between Indore to Bhopal, Lahoti said that we are reviewing why fewer seats are being filled in the Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat train. We will find a suitable solution to this situation. He said that the fare rates of Vande Bharat trains are uniform for destinations across the country and overall more than 95 per cent seats in these trains are occupied. Lahoti had come to attend the departmental meeting organized to review the ongoing rail projects in and around Indore. Railway Board Chairman said that he reviewed the Mhow-Khandwa rail route from meter gauge to broad gauge, Indore-Dahod rail project and other important projects. He said that during the last two months many bottlenecks related to these projects have been removed and good progress has been made in their work.

Let us tell you that on the morning of July 17, a fire broke out in the battery box of a bogie of Vande Bharat train going from Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal to New Delhi. This was the first incident of fire in Vande Bharat Express train. No one was injured in the incident. There were 37 passengers in the bogie and they were immediately shifted to another bogie. The fire was brought under control in some time and repair work was done. After stopping for more than three hours, the train started on its onward journey.

Let us discuss here that on April 1 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat train between Rani Kamalapati station and Hazrat Nizamuddin here. This train runs six days a week except Saturday.