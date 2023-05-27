Passengers will be exposed to the historical and cultural importance of Bihar’s stations, data bank will be ready

Anand Tiwari, Patna. The exercise to prepare a data bank of stations of historical and cultural importance of East Central Railway is going to start. The aim of the Railway Board is to inform the countrymen about the prosperous and historical railway stations built from the time of the British till now. This will help in attracting tourists and pilgrims from India and abroad. In fact, Railways is formulating a policy to promote tourism by connecting historical and cultural places through trains. This is a first of its kind exercise by the Railways, aimed at hassle free and seamless movement of people at various tourist destinations.

Data bank will be uploaded on PAMS

According to the information, the Railway Board had issued instructions to the General Managers of all 17 zones across the country including East Central Railway. In this, a committee will be formed and information about historical places will be collected. Before sending this information to the Railway Board, the committee will cross-check the information with available archives, foundation plaques, commerce, opening documents, details of nearby historical bridges and culverts and any other source of information. After this, a data bank of information related to railway stations will be prepared and uploaded on the Passenger Amenity Management System (PAMS). Due to this, passengers and common people will be able to see online.

The work of gathering all the information started in Poomre

Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar said that the instructions issued by the Railway Board have been started. There are many such stations in Bihar including Patna Junction, Patna Sahib station, whose history is very important. Under the Data Bank, the work of collecting the information related to the history of all the stations coming under its different divisions has been started by the Eastern Railway. In this, information is being collected about station name, state name, heritage, old photographs, variety of buildings, art-culture, pilgrimage etc.

