Passengers will start getting new facility at Patna Junction from June, it will be easy to go from platform number 1 to 10

For the convenience of passengers on platform number 10 of Patna Junction, the thrust to install the lift is going on loudly. According to the information, this lift will start in June, through which it will be easier to go from platform number 10 to platform number one. Laborers have been engaged to install the lift. The outer part of the lift has been prepared and the gate and glass to be fitted in the inner part are being prepared. At present, efforts are being made to increase the facilities on behalf of both civil and electrical departments of Railways at Patna Junction. In this episode, the work of installing escalators on platform number four and five is also going on.

Escalator will take time to start

In fact, an escalator is being installed between platform numbers four and five of Patna Junction. That’s why the ladder coming down from platform four has been closed. Actually, due to the movement of trains on platform number four and five, there is a delay in the construction of the escalator.

Lift and escalator are being prepared at a cost of 60 lakhs

While a lift is being prepared on platform number 10 of Patna Junction for the convenience of passengers, escalators are also being installed on two different platforms. Along with Patna Junction, the work of installing escalators and lifts is going on at other railway stations including Patliputra, Rajendranagar Railway Junction, Danapur Junction, to increase passenger convenience in East Central Railway. More than 200 trains pass daily from Patna Junction only. At the same time 38 trains open from here. At present two escalators have been installed at gate number one of Patna Junction. Along with this, an escalator has also been installed on platform number 10.

