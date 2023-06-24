Passport Seva Program version 2.0 will start soon, Foreign Minister Jaishankar announced on Passport Seva Day

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar India will soon launch the second phase of the Passport Seva Program (PSP-Version 2.0), which includes new and improved e-passports, said on the occasion of Passport Seva Diwas. Jaishankar called upon passport-issuing authorities in India and abroad to join forces in renewing the pledge to provide passport and related services to the people in a “timely, reliable, accessible, transparent and efficient manner”. In his message at the Passport Seva Kendra, Jaishankar said, “We will soon launch Passport Seva Program (PSP) version 2.0, including new and improved e-passports.”

PSP version 2.0 for the convenience of citizens- Jaishankar

He further added, “In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of enhancing ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens, these initiatives will usher in a new paradigm of ‘Ease:e: Enhanced Passport for Citizens using the digital eco-system’ Services A: Artificial intelligence-driven service delivery S: Easier foreign travel using chip-enabled e-passports E: Enhanced data security. Jaishankar, in his message, said, I would like to call upon the officers to join me in renewing our pledge to provide passport and related services to citizens in a timely, reliable, accessible, transparent and efficient manner.”

External Affairs Ministry’s statement sharing Jaishankar’s message on Twitter

Sharing Jaishankar’s message on Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Here is a message from External Affairs Minister Jaishankar as we celebrate Passport Seva Diwas today. Affirms our commitment to provide timely passport and related services to citizens.” Is.” In a reliable, accessible, transparent and efficient manner.” Jaishankar said that on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas 2023, it is a pleasure to felicitate all passport issuing authorities in India and abroad and their colleagues from the Central Passport Organisation. He said that The day is an opportunity to take stock of what has been achieved and reaffirm India’s resolve to strive to achieve the highest standards in the delivery of passport services.

Record 13.32 million passports to be made in 2022

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has addressed the increase in demand for passport-related services by conducting special drives on weekends and increasing the number of daily appointments following the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the ministry processed a record 13.32 million passports and miscellaneous services in 2022, which shows an increase of 63 percent from 2021.

Passport Seva Program (PSP) made a significant contribution towards the ‘Digital India’ goal of the Government of India

In his message, Jaishankar said that the Passport Seva Program (PSP) has contributed significantly towards the ‘Digital India’ goal of the Government of India. He told about his visit to Passport Seva Kendras in several states. Jaishankar said that other ministers and senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs have also made similar visits. He further added, “These visits have enabled us to create convergence between the levels of policy and operational governance. There will be no dearth of such efforts in the future as well.”

“PSP has launched mPassport Seva Mobile App, mPassport Police App, integration of PSP with DigiLocker and ‘Apply from Anywhere’

In his message, Jaishankar said, “PSPs have contributed significantly towards the government’s Digital India goal with milestones such as mPassport Seva Mobile App, mPassport Police App, integration of PSP with DigiLocker and ‘Apply from Anywhere’ scheme.” Have given.” He further added, “In 2014, there were 77 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the country, this number has increased 7 times and stands at 523 today. In the context of POPSK, I would like to acknowledge the role of the Department of Posts and the State Police The authorities are respected partners.”