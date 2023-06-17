Patience broken by HEC employees working without salary for 17 months, directors held hostage

On Friday, HEC workers held Director Production Shakeel Kumar Manocha and Director Marketing Alok Kumar Singhal hostage in their office for about 10.15 hours, demanding payment of 17 months’ outstanding salary. The personnel started the demonstration by reaching 11.00 am in front of the office of both the directors. During this both the directors were not allowed to leave the office.

The workers raised slogans like pay two jobs, have to give permanent CMD and director in HEC, company will not run through video conferencing etc. Protesting HEC worker P Mishra said that the condition of HEC is getting worse because of the directors. Last days, when the officers had agitated, the directors had assured that they would end the agitation, they would give salary in June.

Talked to the director production two days back also. He kept silence on when he would pay the salary. He said how the workers will work without salary. Directors and CMD are getting salary from BHEL. They are not worried about paying the salaries of the workers. Here, the director of production had to go to Delhi by evening flight. But, he had to cancel the ticket due to hostage taking by the personnel.

Inconclusive talks:

Talks took place between the two directors and the workers around 8.30 pm. The workers asked to fix a time limit for salary payment. On this, the directors said that the salary will be given only after the money comes, after which the talks ended inconclusively.