Patna @ 42.7 degree Celsius, hot winds make life miserable all day, 20 percent increase in patients in hospitals

Once again the outbreak of heat has increased in the capital Patna and surrounding areas. Even after 7 in the morning till 5 in the evening, the whole life has been affected due to strong sunlight and hot winds. On Saturday, the maximum temperature of the city was four notches above normal at 42.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was also two notches above normal at 28.2 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Center, the weather is not yet in a mood to give relief. More or less the same situation will remain for the next four days.

ward full in hospitals

On the other hand, due to the heat, the number of patients suffering from abdominal pain, diarrhea and fever has also increased in the government and private hospitals of the city. The condition of children and the elderly is worst due to the heat. The number of patients has increased in the child ward of PMCH, IGIMS, NMCH and Patna AIIMS hospitals in the city. PMCH’s child ward is running housefull. Especially in PMCH hospital, two children each are being treated on one bed. The staff are also sweating in the care of the patients.

More than 250 people are arriving sick from the heat

Most of the people are getting ill because of the heat. There are more than 250 people arriving daily in the Medicine Department, Pediatrics and Skin Department of PMCH of the city, who are reaching sick due to heat. More or less the same is the condition of OPD of IGIMS and Patna AIIMS Hospital. A total of more than two thousand patients are reaching here for treatment in OPD, out of which 250 are suffering from heat. Dozens of patients suffering from stomach disease, sugar, diabetes, fever-cough and itching are queuing up here. Doctors believe that along with the heat, drinking contaminated water and bad food, dirt is the main reason for this in this season.

Dehydration patients increased by 20 percent in five days

People are suffering from fever due to heat and are becoming victims of dehydration. Every day such patients are coming to the Department of Medicine and Pediatrics of PMCH and IGIMS Hospital of the city, who are facing problems of excessive sweating, dizziness and headache. According to statistics, in the last five days, about 20 percent of the patients have increased due to dehydration.

be careful like this

Senior Physician Dr. NP Verma says that more than half of the patients coming to OPD are suffering from stomach related problems. To get rid of this, it is necessary to take precautions. Eat home cooked food. Avoid outside mines. Take care of cleanliness. Wash hands and feet thoroughly after coming from outside. Use clean clothes. Try to avoid sunlight. Consume plenty of water, especially coconut water is beneficial for the body.

Do these measures to survive in summer

Take light and healthy food, too much carbohydrate and fat food produces a lot of heat in the body. Increase the intake of fresh fruits and vegetables, which have high water content, such as orange, watermelon, tomato, coconut water etc.

Avoid eating outside. Street food can be contaminated, which invites diseases. In such a situation, avoid eating outside during summer. To avoid stomach allergies and bacterial infections, stay away from outside food.

To protect your eyes from the harsh sun, wear sunglasses, which block up to 99 percent of ultraviolet rays, especially when going out.

