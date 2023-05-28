Patna: After raids in four states in eight days, 4 arrested for getting married by taking money on fake notary

Patna. The police of Patliputra police station busted the gang who ran away from home and sold the victimized women in other states for money. In the last eight days, police conducted raids in Patna, Gujarat, Delhi and Jaipur and recovered the girl and arrested four active members of the gang, including the woman. Police is going to disclose soon in this matter. According to the sources, among the arrested accused, Prince and Pappu of Patna, Usha of Delhi and a person named Ram Niwas of Jaipur have been caught, with whom the gang got married by getting notary done on money. The police have recovered the girl and brought her to Patna.

Enraged by mother’s scolding, the girl had gone to Patna Junction

The source told that the girl lived with her mother in the Patliputra police station area. Meanwhile, the girl’s friend created a Facebook ID in her name. Seeing this, the young mother became very angry and reprimanded the daughter. Hearing the scolding of the mother, the girl went to Patna junction in anger. Here, after a lot of research, the mother lodged an FIR of kidnapping in Patliputra police station. After this, the police investigated and came to know that a young man (Prince) was talking to the girl.

Prince kept her with him in Patna for the first two days and then took the girl to Delhi Usha along with his friend Pappu, a resident of Patna. Prince told the girl that she is my sister. After this, Usha increased the date of birth on the girl’s Aadhaar card and got her married to Ramniwas, a resident of Dodavadia, located in Phulera police station area of ​​Jaipur, on a notary by Bhilwara’s lawyer Praveen. In lieu of this, about three lakh rupees were transferred to Usha’s account. Usha also gave a part of it to Pappu and Prince.

Pappu arrested from Patna revealed the secret, after this the raid

The police started investigation and with the help of technical team got out the number of Prince and reached his house in Patna. Prince was not at home. After this, the police interrogated the family members, about which Prince got a clue and he left for Gujarat. During interrogation, the family members told that his accomplice is Pappu. After this the police picked up Pappu from Patna itself. Pappu told that Prince has sold the girl to a woman named Usha from Delhi.

After this the Patna Police team left for Delhi and arrested Usha. After telling Usha, Prince was also arrested from Gujarat. Sources told that the police arrested Prince and Pappu ten days ago and sent them to jail. Both of them told that there is a lawyer, who got married at the notary in Bhilwara, Gujarat. After this the police raided Jaipur and recovered the girl from Bhilwara from her house.