Patna and Jodhpur AIIMS team will now do big research on Chamki fever in Bihar, information sought

In Muzaffarpur, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) after confirming the damage of mitochondria in the biopsy examination of AES affected children.ICMRWill do detailed research on this. For this, the team of AIIMS, Jodhpur and AIIMS, Patna will come to the district and do research. In the district, 14 teams will go to the most AES affected blocks and meet the affected children. This team will study in 29 villages of these three blocks Meenapur, Mushahari and Kanti. Team leader AIIMS Jodhpur’s neonatal department Dr. Arun Singh has contacted SKMCH’s pediatrician Dr. Gopal Shankar Sahni. The team will come to the district after June 15. This research will be done on children up to five years of age. The experts of Jadhpur will collect feedback from 50 children and other 50 healthy i.e. total 150-150 children and their families of three blocks who got cured after suffering from AES. If it is proved that litchi is not related to AES, the biopsy test of the affected children will be done in Pune.

Mitochondria get damaged in this way

There is a power plant in every cell of a human being. This makes mitochondria ATP. When children play in the scorching heat and sun, the cells generate very less ATP during the night. This causes swelling or damage to the mitochondria. Due to this, the child’s brain gets much less ATP than required. When the brain gets less ATP, the child starts glowing. Foam starts coming out of the mouth and most of the children faint.

Bihar: Hiwa crushed three people who went for morning walk in Banka, two elderly died, one in critical condition

150 heat sensors came to measure the effect of temperature

To measure the effect of heat on children’s bodies, heat sensors are being installed in their homes. In the first phase, 150 heat sensors have been installed in 10 villages of Mushari and Minapur. These sensors, made by Delhi IIT, will be installed in the homes of 100 children who have recovered from AES in 2019. 50 sensors will be installed in the homes of children who have never suffered from AES.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5QMKFeRGTo)