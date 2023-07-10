Patna became education hub, now no need to go out for coaching, more than 7000 coaching here

Anurag Pradhan, Patna. Patna has become an education hub. Almost all the big colleges and universities are present in the city. Mainly NIT, IIT, National Law University, Management Institute, NIFT, Technical University are in Patna. All the colleges and coaching institutes are there according to the need, so that the students do not have to move to other states. There are institutions like Kota in Patna itself. Students prepare for engineering, medical and other competitions by staying in the city itself. Major coaching institutes of Patna are also giving competition to Kota. They are getting the class rooms, faculty and courses done just like the quota. The campaign also goes on continuously that there will be education like quota in Patna.

There has been a lot of change in the education world of Bihar since 2005.

Along with various competitions, Patna has become a better option for technical and regular courses. International University in Bihar is Nalanda University. Even before this many National Universities opened in Bihar. Bihar has changed a lot in the last 25 years. Since the year 2005, there has been a lot of change in the education world. Chanakya National Law University was established in the year 2006. Since then, along with IIM, IIT, NIFT, Chandragupta Institute of Management, Aryabhatta Knowledge University in Bihar, engineering and medical colleges have also opened in different districts of the state in the last few years. Bihar University of Health Sciences and Bihar Engineering University have been established for medical.

People’s first choice of educational institutions of Bihar

Along with this, polytechnic and ITI institutes are working to increase the skill potential of the students of Bihar. Now the students of Bihar are always giving respect to the higher educational institutions of Bihar. Earlier people used to go outside Bihar to study Law, IIT, Fashion, Management, but today students from outside Bihar are coming to study in IIT, Management, Fashion, Law etc. higher education institutions. In NIFT Patna, CNLU, CIMP, IIT Patna, NIT Patna more than 50 percent students are studying outside Bihar. The educational institutions of Bihar are the first choice of the people. Many gold medalists from NIFT, NIT Patna, IIT Patna who come from different states say that Bihar is better than many states. Now there is a lot of attachment to Bihar. Bihar has changed a lot in the field of education.

Preparation for various competitions is also done here.

Vipin Singh, MD of Gol Sansthan, says that the national level competition, preparations for various exams and increasing interest of students in government jobs have made Patna an education hub. In view of the increasing necessity of coaching among students, institutes have now opened in different areas of the city. The number of such big and small coaching institutes in Patna has crossed seven thousand.

Institute like Kota now in Patna

Apparently, quota was an option before the students of Bihar for engineering and medical preparation. But this situation remained till there were few coaching institutes in Patna. Because of this the conditions have changed. Earlier students used to go to Kota, but now teachers and institutes from famous places like Kota have started settling in Patna.

Delhi’s famous coaching also turned to Patna

The number of coaching has also increased a lot for the preparation of competition exams like banking, railways and SSC. Delhi’s famous coaching of Civil Services has also had to move to Patna. The expansion of coaching has got a boost. Fees of Patna’s coaching and other educational institutions were less than other states, due to which poor and middle class students also started joining the institute. Many coaching institutes of NEET and JEE in Patna have been giving toppers of the country. Most of the big coaching institutes of the country are keeping an eye on Patna as well as on various districts of the state.

