Patna becomes the first municipal corporation to use CBDC in the country, launches digital currency e-rupee

The Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Municipal Commissioner of Patna Municipal Corporation inaugurated digital currency e-rupee at Hotel Maurya on Tuesday. This digital currency created by the Reserve Bank of India will be used in the entire Patna Municipal Corporation area. This payment system will be completely adopted in the municipal headquarters Mauryalok complex. Along with this, it will also be used at all zonal and payment counters of Patna Municipal Corporation. Significantly, Patna Municipal Corporation is the first Municipal Corporation to use CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) in India. During this, a workshop was also organized for the honorable councilors, where they were given information about the benefits and uses of digital e-rupee.

Municipal corporation moving on the path of digital payment: Sita Sahu

During the program, Mayor Sita Sahu said that it is a good beginning and a matter of pride that Patna Municipal Corporation is moving on the path of digital payment. We will continue to take it forward continuously, it is our endeavor to provide facilities to the maximum number of common people from the side of Patna Municipal Corporation.

Digital currency e-rupee is better and safer

During this, the Regional Head of Reserve Bank of India Sanjeev Dayal said that this is a better and safer system where the amount is credited immediately as soon as the payment is made. It has been used for the first time by the Patna Municipal Corporation. It will give better result.

Payment will be done in one click

Yes Bank’s country head Ajay Rajan told that the cleaning system of Patna Municipal Corporation has become better than before. Common citizens will get convenience when it is digitally trended. Payment will be done easily in one click.

Voting will be held tomorrow for Chief, Panchayat member and Panch in Bihar, Magistrate will contribute at the dispatch site today

Will take online payments from 30 percent to 90 to 95 percent

Municipal Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar said that continuous efforts are being made to make the works of Patna Municipal Corporation accessible to the public and to ease the process of payment. With the increase in the income of Patna Municipal Corporation through online payment system under no cost process, facilities are being provided to the common people sitting at home. At present, online payment is being done 30 percent in Patna Municipal Corporation, our target is to make it 90 to 95 percent.

what is cbdc

CBDC is a digital currency, but this currency is different from private currency. The crypto currency market has grown rapidly in the last decade. Private digital currencies do not represent liabilities of any individual, as they have no issuer.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWD6EVgOzuM) )patna news