Patna City: Criminals shot a young man, panic in the area due to murder, many shops closed

Bihar News: The incident of murder has come to light in Mirchai Gali of Patna City Chowk police station area located in the capital of Bihar. The miscreants ambushed a youth Vinod Kumar alias Teni who was going on a scooty here on Tuesday morning and shot him dead. The deceased youth is a resident of Gurhatta Mashuk Ali locality of Khajekala police station. Police brought the injured youth to NMCH for treatment. Where the doctor declared him dead.

Fear of murder in old enmity

Police Station President Gaurishankar Gupta has given information in the matter. He told that the reason for the murder is not clear. There is a possibility of carrying out the murder incident in the old enmity. The deceased is associated with the land business. The police have taken the dead body in their possession and sent it for postmortem. The police have also recovered a kiosk from the spot. CCT footage is being scanned to solve the murder mystery. The police is investigating the matter. The reasons for the murder will be revealed only after the investigation of the case.

The deceased has been accused of murder

Please tell that due to the incident of firing, panic has spread in the area. Nearby shops have been closed. It is being told that the deceased has been a notorious criminal. He came out of jail a year ago. He has been accused in the murder case. Along with this, many cases are registered on this. Police is investigating the matter after reaching the spot. It is said that after the incident, the criminals fled waving their weapons. There has been a stir in the area due to the information of the incident.

