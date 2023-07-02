Patna Crime: Miscreants looted mobile and cash by showing pistol on Ganga path, jewelry worth 10 lakhs stolen from government quarter

Sushil, a resident of Patliputra police station area of ​​Patna, was robbed by three miscreants riding on two bikes on the Ganga path. Sushil has registered a case at the Buddha Colony police station. Sushil was returning home at night from his Nanihal via Ganga Path. He got down to urinate near the toll tax on the Ganga Path, then three vicious people came to Sushil from two bikes and a boy put a pistol to Sushil and took out the mobile from his packet. There were many important documents including five thousand cash, Aadhaar card, ATM card in the packet.

Chain snatched from woman doing morning walk

On the other hand, the bike-borne miscreants snatched the gold chain of a woman returning after morning walk from Sri Krishna Nagar Park. Pinky Kumari, a resident of North Mandiri, was returning home after morning walk from the park. The police is also scanning the CCTV cameras around the spot. She had moved a little distance from the park when two bike-borne assailants approached her from behind and snatched the gold chain from her neck and ran away. As soon as this information was received, the police of Buddha Colony police station reached the spot and started investigation.

10 lakh jewelry and cash stolen from government quarter

Here, a government quarter located in PNT Colony of Kidwaipuri of the city was ransacked by vicious thieves. The thieves have stolen jewelry worth Rs 10 lakh and cash worth Rs 10,000 from the quarter. Renu Devi has filed a case in Buddha Colony police station in this matter. Renu Devi told that her house is being built in Gola Road. She locked the lock in her quarters and went to Gola Road. When she returned to the quarter in the evening, she found that the lock of the main gate of her quarter was broken. When she went inside, she saw that the miscreants broke open the cupboard and stole all the cash and jewellery. Renu told that she had withdrawn money for the construction of the house. On the information of the incident, the police reached the spot and investigated. The police is also scanning the CCTV cameras around the spot. The police suspect that only local miscreants have executed the incident.

