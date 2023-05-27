Patna DM imposed fine on CO of Mokama and Punpun, suspended revenue employee, know what is the reason ..

District Magistrate Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh heard the complaints in his office-room on Friday in the second appeal under the Bihar Public Grievance Redressal Act, 2015 and in the first appeal under the Bihar Government Servant Grievance Redressal Rules, 2019. During the hearing, the then revenue employee posted in Sampatchak was suspended with immediate effect on the charges of laxity and insensitivity in redressal of public grievances.

fined as well

Along with suspension, a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed against Circle Officer Mokama and Rs 2.5 thousand against Circle Officer Punpun. A total of 15 cases of public grievances and service complaints were heard and resolved.

Deposit of 56 decimals instead of 37.5

In fact, the appellant Vinod Kumar had filed a complaint before the District Magistrate in the second appeal. In Mouza Bairia, Zone Sampatchak, in the year 2017-18, in the year 2017-18, 56 decimals of total Khatiankba were again registered in the name of the descendants of Khatiani Raiyats, while the jamabandi was maintained. A proposal was made to establish two jamabandi of 28-28 decimals by the then revenue employee Rajeev Ranjan (present posting Danapur circle) posted in Sampatchak.

Allegations of not removing encroachment

In another case, a complaint was filed by the appellant Vijay Kumar Mishra of Punpun regarding illegal removal of Gumti from Punpun Dharamshala. In the hearing, DM Dr. Singh found that the Public Authority Circle Officer, Punpun has been lax in redressing public grievances. Again no interest is being taken by the zonal officer in removing the temporary gumtis made illegally on the land of Dharamshala. This also causes inconvenience to the passengers.