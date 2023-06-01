Patna: Eagles and crows were hovering over 2 sacks lying on the roadside, these signs were found from the dead bodies of the young man and woman.

In Bakhtiyarpur, adjacent to Patna, the dead bodies of an unknown young man and woman locked in two different sacks have been recovered. Seeing the dead body, there is a possibility of honor killing. The police have recovered both the bodies near Telmar turn of Salimpur on the forelane of Bakhtiyarpur. The girl is around 18 and the young man is around 25 years old. The dead body of the youth has been found in a semi-naked state. The police is investigating the case.

Police have recovered the dead bodies of an unknown young man and a woman locked in two different sacks near Telmar turn of Salimpur police station area on Forelane. It seems that both of them were murdered somewhere else and the bodies were brought here and kept. According to the information, on Wednesday morning when people went out for morning walk as usual, they saw two gunny bags thrown in a pit near Telmar turn on Fourlane. Eagles and crows were hovering around the sack. When in doubt, people informed the police about it.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached there – and took both the sacks into custody. When the police opened the sack, the bodies were found in both the sacks. The dead body of a young man and a young woman was found in one sack. According to the police, the age of the girl is around 18 years and she was wearing kurti and salwar. At the same time, the young man was wearing only black underwear. His age is said to be around 25 years.

Marks have been found on the neck of both the bodies. From the marks visible on the neck of both, it seems that they were killed by tying a rope around their neck. Wound marks have been found at many places on the young man’s body. The police believe that both the young men and women must have been lovers and after seeing their objectionable condition, the dead bodies have been buried in this deserted place after killing them. The police is engaged in identifying the young man and woman with a thorough investigation on all points including honor killing.

