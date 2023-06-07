Patna: Female bank worker was angry with getting low salary, made a plan to rob the recovery officer's house, then...

On May 31, Patna police disclosed the case of robbery of government pistol and 12 cartridges on May 31 on the strength of arms from treasury guard Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Indira Nagar road number three of Patna’s Jakkanpur police station. Police arrested eight criminals including a woman employee working in a bank in this case and recovered government pistol and cartridges. The criminals have been arrested from Patna City and other areas. Six of those arrested have prior criminal history. Apart from the government pistol, two country made pistols and a scooty have also been recovered from these people. Here, Constable Pradeep Kumar has been suspended by the SSP on charges of negligence.

Loan recovery officer used to give equal information to the woman about the huge amount in the house

SSP Rajeev Mishra told on Wednesday that the woman Aparajita Singh works in a bank located on Exhibition Road. Rupesh Kumar, the loan recovery officer there had kept the woman and he used to inform her regularly that there was a huge amount in his house and would also give it to her. Along with this, he had fixed a salary of 15 thousand per month to Aparajita, but used to give only seven thousand rupees. Due to this the woman was angry. He informed his close friend Gaurav about the huge amount of money in the loan recovery officer’s house. After this, Gaurav along with his criminal friends planned a robbery in Officer Rupesh’s house. On May 31, they drove to the house where the loan recovery officer lived on the second floor. Aparajita and Gaurav were in the role of liner. But these people barged into the house of treasury guard Pradeep Kumar, who lives on the first floor. After this, the pistol was pointed at Pradeep, so he left from there. After this, these people took his pistol. Two criminals had entered inside and the rest Bachchan, Munna, Randhir, Gaurav etc. were present outside the house. But by then there was an uproar and these people ran away from there. There was no Aparajita at the spot. Pradeep Kumar informed the Jakkanpur police about the matter, then a special team was formed under the leadership of City SP Sandeep Singh.

Case is already registered on six out of eight arrested

The SSP said that out of the eight arrested, six already have criminal cases registered against them. Five cases each are registered against Mukku and Munna. Mukesh alias Mukku has cases of theft, loot and robbery registered in Bypass, Chowk, Khajekalan police station. While Munna has four cases in Khajekalan police station. Two cases have been registered against Sunny at Bypass and Chowk police station, one against Bachchan at Bypass police station, one against Ramesh at Chowk police station, three cases against Randhir at Gopalpur and Khajekalan police stations. Another case of Arms Act and loot has been registered against all of them in Patrakar Nagar police station. Constable Pradeep Kumar’s negligence has come to the fore and he has been suspended.

Bihar: The groom was murdered on the next day of marriage, who got him killed a week later, know the whole thing

Bachchan identified and caught from CCTV camera footage

Here, when the special team started the investigation, a picture of two criminals was found in the footage of the CCTV camera, who were standing around the house. Bachchan was one of them. Since dacoity cases were already registered against him in the bypass police station of Patna City and he had gone to jail. Due to this he was immediately recognized. After this raid, Bachchan was first caught from Ranipur area of ​​Mehdiganj police station. After Bachchan was arrested, he gave information about the names of all the accomplices and then the police team raided Alamganj, Khajekalan, Mehdiganj and other areas of Patna City late on Wednesday night to arrest the female employee, her close friend and other criminals. Along with this, government pistol and cartridges were recovered. Also seized the country made pistol, cartridges and a scooty used during the incident.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iG7L3VBbYWE)