Patna High Court hears MP’s son in 1600 crore contract case, seeks response from government

A petition challenging the government’s order awarding an ambulance contract worth Rs 1,600 crore to Pashupatinath Distributors, a company of Jehanabad MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi’s son and daughter, was approved on Saturday. Justice PB Bajntri’s division bench has sought a response from the government in six weeks after the hearing. The court gave this direction while hearing the petition filed by BBHJ India Limited and other builders. Now the state government will have to file an affidavit and tell on what basis the company of Jehanabad’s MP’s son got the contract for operating an ambulance worth Rs 1600 crore.

During the debate, both sides argued

During the arguments in the High Court, both the sides gave their arguments. Senior advocate SD Sanjay, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the eligibility criteria fixed by the government at the time of issuing the tender cannot be changed later. Also, any agency which could not participate in the tender due to earlier qualification, cannot be included in the tender by changing the qualification for them.

Violating the terms of the tender, the agreement was signed for five years

Keeping the petitioner’s side, SD Sanjay told the court that in violation of the terms of the tender, the agreement was made for five years to benefit the MP’s son, but to be deposited only for one year, causing loss to the government. Security deposit only. After this, the court asked the public prosecutor to file an affidavit within six weeks and present all the facts in the court.

what is the matter

An ambulance contract worth Rs 1600 crore has been given to Pashupatinath Distributors for five years. Those who did not get this tender went to the court and the matter was brought for hearing in the court.

Difficulties will increase for JDU MP’s son, hearing will be held in Patna High Court in 1600 crore ambulance tender case

What did the MP say

Jehanabad MP Chandreshwar Prasad Chandravanshi told that since 2017 this company has got the contract. I have nothing to do with it. My family members are directors in it. Can’t the family members of people who are in politics come into business?