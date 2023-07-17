Patna High Court imposes fine on Bihar government, decision came after hearing contempt petition

Patna. The Bihar government has been fined Rs 5,000. The counter affidavit was not filed even though the Patna High Court had ordered the Chief Secretary of the state that no further time would be given. This case is of 26 September 2002. Petitioner’s advocate Sugandha Prasad said that the matter is related to the order given by the division bench of the then Chief Justice Ravi S. Dhawan and Justice RN Prasad. In which the Bench had clearly ordered that the teachers appointed at the primary level would have to give instructions in the mother tongue, which the students speak. On non-compliance of this order, a contempt case was filed.

directed to file an affidavit

In this regard, the Patna High Court had directed the Chief Secretary of Bihar to file an affidavit in the last hearing, but the affidavit was not filed on Monday. Taking this matter seriously, the court has imposed a fine of five thousand rupees on the state government. Further hearing will be held on this matter. Maithili language was included in the eighth schedule in the 92nd amendment of the constitution. At the primary level, arrangements were to be made to impart education to the students in their mother tongue. Along with this, teachers were to be appointed to teach this subject, but no concrete action has been taken so far.

Challenge of the High Court’s decision in the case of KK Pathak

On the other hand, KK Pathak has once again made the government uncomfortable. After differences with the minister, now KK Pathak has taken a stand from the High Court. By the way, the government is standing firmly in defense of KK Pathak this time too. On July 13, the state government has challenged in the Supreme Court the bailable warrant issued by the High Court against KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department. This case is related to contempt of a teacher. In which the High Court has ordered the reader to appear on 20 July. Now the Nitish government has come against the summons of the High Court and in support of KK Pathak. The Bihar government has reached the Supreme Court regarding this matter.

Bihar government came in support of KK Pathak

There will be a hearing in this matter on Tuesday. In fact, while hearing the contempt case of a teacher named Ghanshyam, the Patna High Court had ordered senior IAS officer KK Pathak to appear, but KK Pathak did not appear in the court. After which, expressing displeasure, the Patna High Court issued summons against the Additional Chief Secretary. The High Court was angry with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department. KK Pathak was to appear in the Patna High Court on Thursday, the High Court had issued an order seven and a half years ago in a case, but till now it has not been implemented. During the hearing of this case on Thursday, KK Pathak was ordered to be physically present.

KK Pathak did not appear in the court

KK Pathak did not appear in the court on Thursday and informed the court through the lawyer that he has got the order executed on June 16, 2023. On this basis, physical attendance should be exempted. The Patna High Court was angry with the absence of KK Pathak during the hearing. A major reason for the displeasure of the Patna High Court was also that the court order was being defied for seven and a half years and when physical attendance was ordered, such exemption was being sought. Court ordered to issue bailable warrant against KK Pathak and asked to present the body on 20th July.

what is the whole matter

This whole matter is related to a petition filed by a teacher. In which Patna High Court had ordered KK Pathak to appear in the court since 2016, but he himself was not appearing. After which, on July 13, the court issued a bailable warrant regarding this and asked Pathak to appear in the court on July 20. Despite this, KK Pathak did not present his side by coming to the court. Angered by this, the court has issued a warrant against him.