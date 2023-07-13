Patna High Court orders to issue arrest warrant against KK Pathak, know what is the matter

Expressing displeasure over the Patna High Court not appearing in the court despite the court order, the court has ordered to issue a bailable warrant of arrest against KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department. A division bench headed by Justice PV Bajtri gave this direction while hearing a contempt petition filed by Ghanshyam Prasad Singh for contempt of the court order. Now the next hearing in this matter will be on July 20.

The matter is related to giving higher pay scale to the petitioner as well as giving other facilities. While hearing the matter on July 6, the court directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department to appear in the court if the court order was not followed. Even after the court order, the Additional Principal Secretary did not appear in the court. Expressing displeasure on this matter, the court, considering it a case of contempt, has directed to issue this bailable warrant of arrest.

Advocate Naresh Dixit, who appeared before the court on behalf of KK Pathak, Additional Principal Secretary of the Education Department, told that KK Pathak has contributed to his post in the Education Department in June, 2023. An order was issued to promote Ghanshyam Prasad Singh, a teacher of Nalanda district, to the post of Head Master. He told that the Additional Principal Secretary had written a letter to the District Education Officer of Nalanda instructing him to follow the order. District Education Officer, Nalanda followed the order and informed the department. That teacher also accepted the matter of compliance of the order. In this case, KK Pathak had to appear in the court. Now the next hearing on this matter will be on July 20.

Let us inform that since assuming the post of Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department in June 2023, KK Pathak has been in constant headlines. Recently, State Education Minister Prof. The dispute between Chandrashekhar and ACS K Pathak was very much discussed. There was a lot of politics in the state on this issue. On one hand, where the leaders of JDU and RJD had come face to face, on the other hand, BJP was an attacker on the state government regarding this issue. In the end, CM Nitish Kumar had to mediate to resolve this dispute, after which the matter was settled somewhere.

On the other hand, just a day before the BJP’s assembly march regarding the appointment of teachers and other issues, Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak had issued a letter. It was said in the issued letter that it is mandatory for all teachers to be present in the school on 13th July. Those teachers who will not be present in their school on 13th July will be suspended immediately. Apart from this, KK Pathak had ordered to register an FIR against the teachers who instigated other teachers.

Strictness increased in Bihar schools: Today 75000 schools will be inspected, missing teachers will be suspended

The High Court issued warrant against the DM of Gaya along with the commissioner of Magadha division.

Here, a division bench of Justice PV Bajantri and Justice Jitendra Kumar in the Patna High Court, while hearing another contempt petition filed by Ajit Singh, has directed to issue bailable warrant of arrest against the DM of Gaya including the commissioner of Magadha division. The court was told that the vehicle was taken for the officers in the name of removing encroachment and controlling law and order. During the removal of the encroachment, the protesting group and the mob burnt the Victa Sumo vehicle to ashes on 13 July 2012. Regarding which the primary was also registered. A case was filed in the High Court for compensation for the vehicle.

Contempt petition filed for non-compliance of court order

On October 11, 2017, the division bench of the High Court had ordered the vehicle owner’s claim to be investigated and paid within three months, but a contempt petition was filed for non-compliance of the court order. The court was forced to issue bailable warrants of arrest against the officers as the state government expressed its inability to explain anything about the court order not being disobeyed. The court fixed July 18 as the next date of hearing on the matter. Did.

