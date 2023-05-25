Patna High Court: Those five arguments which gave victory to the people of Nepali Nagar, the verdict came in favor after 20 days of hearing

Aniket Trivedi, Patna. Following the order of the Patna High Court, the people of Nepali Nagar celebrated the victory festival on Thursday. People from all over the area were expressing happiness by gathering at different places. There was a discussion among the people that on July 3-4 last year, the police, along with the team of district administration and police officers, started action at 3:30 in the morning and demolished dozens of houses, while the local people were sleeping during that time. were staying

The decision came after 20 days of hearing

After the administration’s action, the local people again approached the court and in the 20-day hearing strongly presented their stand and argued that how the housing board could implement two laws in the acquisition of 1024 acres of land in Digha. During the hearing of 20 days from July 4, 2022 to November 17, 2022, Shashi Bhushan Kumar Mangalam, the petitioner’s lawyer in the Nepali Nagar case, gave five main arguments in the court, due to which the decision came in favor of the cause.

Five arguments in Nepali Nagar petitioner’s court

logic oneHow can there be two laws for 600 acres (Rajiv Nagar) and 400 acres (Nepali Nagar) out of 1024 acres in Digha in Digha Land Settlement Act-2010.

Argue –When the state government itself has defined the residents of 400 acres as unauthorized occupants in the Land Settlement Act, now the state government cannot call them encroachers.

Argument three –When a provision has been made in the Digha Land Settlement Act-2010, Digha Land Settlement Rules-2014 and Digha Land Settlement Scheme-2014 to make a scheme for the residents of 400 acres, the government cannot deviate from it and take any other action.

Argument Four –The administrative action taken on July 3 and 4, 2022 is illegal, unwanted and against the Act.

Argument Five –How unconstitutional, illegal, inhuman and oppressive action was taken by the administration and especially the DM when the period for filing an appeal was left against the order passed by the Circle Officer on June 20, 2022action takenWent, while DM’s court is an appellate court against the order of Zonal Officer.

More than 500 jawans, action started at 3:30 in the morning

On July 3, 2022, the district administration team reached Nepali Nagar to remove the encroachment. The action was started at 3:30 in the morning. Along with the administration team, more than six fire engines and ambulances were also deployed on the spot. Police of many police stations were present with more than 500 jawans. On the first day, 26 people were arrested and five vehicles were seized. During that time the officials said that notice has been given to the people. The land belongs to Bihar State Housing Board and all are living in illegal encroachment. At the same time, people said that no notice has been given to us. We have been living here for many years.

Case of demolition of 95 houses in 40 acres of land

During the administration’s action, 95 houses were demolished on 40 acres of land in Nepali Nagar. Most of these houses were partial structures, while many were large constructions. During the campaign, people protested against the action of the police. There was also a clash between the police and the encroachers. Many policemen were also injured. Two separate FIRs were registered in Rajiv Nagar police station regarding this whole matter.

