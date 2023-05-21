Patna: ‘I am father’s killer, I had forbidden a lot..’ Son’s confession solves murder case

In the police investigation in the murder case of 55-year-old middle-aged Sanchit Singh in Moosepur village of Bihta police station area of ​​Patna late on Friday, the son of the deceased turned out to be the killer. Sanchit Singh was sleeping in the hallway of his house like everyday after having dinner last Friday night. Suddenly someone shot and killed him. The police had taken the dead body into custody and was engaged in the investigation. The son had given a statement that the neighbor had come and informed about the murder. The police have now removed the veil over the entire murder case.

Disclosing this, Danapur ASP Abhinav Dhiman said that in the course of the first investigation, the son was taken into custody and interrogated. During interrogation, he accepted the incident of murder and said that he had shot and killed his father. At the same time, he told that even after my and mother’s refusal, the father was selling a lot of land indiscriminately and was not giving any share in the land. Because of this, I shot and killed my father who was sleeping in the hallway.

At present, the police is also looking for the youth who gave the pistol to the murdered son. Raids are being conducted to recover the weapon used in the murder. The arrested accused has been identified as Anshu Kumar. It may be known that on Friday, 55-year-old Sanchit Singh, who was sleeping in the hallway in Moosepur village, was shot dead. The police had also recovered the hollow from the spot.

On Friday, in Moosepur village of Bihta police station area, unknown criminals fired bullets at a middle-aged man sleeping in the hallway. He had fled from the spot after killing her. As soon as the news of the murder spread, sensation spread in the village. The deceased has been identified as Sanchit Singh, 55-year-old son of Late Ram Bahadur Singh, resident of Mohanpur village. The police, who arrived on the information of the incident, had recovered a shell near the head of the deceased from the spot.

It is said that on Friday, Sanchit Singh was sleeping after having dinner at around 2 o’clock in the outer hall, twenty steps away from the house. During this, he was shot one after the other in his head. He was shot twice in the head due to which he died on the spot.

Urmila Devi, the wife of the deceased told that I had gone to the market in the afternoon. When he returned home from the market, he came to know that the husband had died in the hallway. When he went near and saw, he had been shot in the head. The wife had said in her statement that we have no enmity with anyone. We do not know who killed them and why.