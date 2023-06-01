Patna: If Rs 20 was not given, the UPSC examinee was shot in the stomach, the youth died after five days

Rahul Ojha, who was injured in the firing incident that took place on Saturday night in Bihar’s capital Patna, also died. After Rahul’s death, there is a lot of resentment among the family members. Please tell that a bike-riding crazy criminal shot a student who had come from Buxar to Patna to appear for the UPSC exam for just Rs 20. Soon after this, he killed the paan shopkeeper for demanding money for Gutka. Both the incidents took place in the Patrakar Nagar police station area. Paan shopkeeper Sahil alias Raja (27 years) was a resident of Chitragupt Nagar located on Moolchand Road under Patrakar Nagar police station area. His shop named Banarasi Paan is near Bahadurpur ROB.

Rahul himself called the police and reached the hospital.

The deceased student Rahul Ojha was a resident of Nimez, Buxar. Rahul had come to Patna to appear for the UPSC exam. It is being told that he was going to his friends’ room from the station late at night. During this, two criminals who smoke smack and asked for 20 rupees. Rahul said there is no change. After saying this to Rahul, the criminal tried to snatch his mobile. When Rahul protested, the criminal shot him in the stomach and fled. After being shot, Rahul first dialed 112 while holding his stomach and then entered a nearby hospital. After going there, he started shouting loudly that he was shot. Recruit fast. The hospital staff immediately admitted Rahul and informed the police.

The spirits of criminals are high in Patrakar Nagar area

, Murder of infamous Bhela Rai on 15th May

On May 15, in a land dispute, criminals killed the infamous Bhela Rai near Yagipur canal of Patrakar Nagar police station. Two shooters executed the incident in the morning. The footage of both the shooters was captured in the CCTV camera, but no one has been arrested so far.

, On May 20, the constable of Patrakar Nagar police station was shot

On May 20, near the Kali Mandir road of Patrakar Nagar police station in Daephar, criminals shot and injured constable Ramvatar of the same police station during vehicle checking. After the incident, the criminals left their bike and fled with another’s scooty. The police have also got the footage of the criminals, but till now they have not been able to catch anyone.

