Patna: Irregularities found in investigation on civil surgeon’s report, 91 ultrasound centers to be sealed

Patna District DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has instructed all SDOs to take action against ultrasound centers/clinics found illegal. Under this, 91 ultrasound centres/clinics will be sealed on Friday on the basis of the report received from the civil surgeon. After sealing the report has to be sent to the civil surgeon.

Instructions to seal guilty ultrasound centers

The DM has asked all the SDOs to seal the guilty ultrasound centers/clinics by sending Magistrate, medical officer from concerned PHC, police officer from concerned police station and adequate police force. Apart from this, action should also be taken against other ultrasound/clinics which are operating illegally.

Where how many centers will be sealed

There are 61 ultrasound centers/clinics in Patna Sadar subdivision, four in Patna City, three in Fatuha, one in Daniyawan and three in Patna Sadar of Patna City subdivision. There are five ultrasound/clinics in Barh subdivision, seven in Paliganj, four in Masaurhi and three in Dhanrua.

532 centers were investigated on 27 and 30 May

It is worth mentioning that on May 27 and 30, district-level teams were formed and 37 teams of magistrates, police officers and doctors were deployed in subdivisions for surprise inspection of ultrasound centers/clinics in Patna district. 532 centers were investigated by the investigation team.

Patna: Untrained staff in many ultrasound centers, some women’s names are not registered in the register, action will be taken

Civil surgeon provided list of irregularities sub-division wise

On the basis of the investigation report received, the civil surgeon has made available the list of irregularities found in the investigation on June 7, subdivision wise. In Patna Sadar, 61 ultrasound centers / clinics were examined under the leadership of Dr. SP Vinayak, Dr. Rajneesh Chowdhary, Dr. Kamini Singh and Dr. Subhash Prasad.

