Patna Junction will now have hi-tech security system, new bag scanning machine has arrived

Patna. The security of the highly sensitive railway station Patna Junction is now going to be hi-tech. If the passengers have to take any luggage in the train, then it will have to be checked first. This facility will be available at both ends of the junction. The machine has been sent for testing. The work of installing luggage scanner machine is also going to start soon. Once the machine is installed, passengers will have to get it tested in the scanner before taking their luggage to the station. Due to having two machines, the weight of the luggage of the passengers will also be less. Lakhs of passengers come daily from all over Bihar including Patna at the junction.

Metal detector will be attached to the machine

After the scanner machine, there is also a provision to install a metal detector right next to it. Whichever passenger will keep his bag in the machine, checking will be done along with it. According to officials, this machine will be made operational soon. Let us tell you that the machine was installed a few years ago, but this facility was stopped after the machine broke down. Now after the arrival of the new machine, this facility will start once again.

CPRO

CPRO of East Central Railway Virendra Kumar said that this step is being taken to increase the security of Patna Junction. Two luggage scanner machines are being installed here. All the passengers who enter from platform 1 or 10, their luggage will be checked. A separate security team will be ready for this. Care will also be taken that the passengers do not face any kind of problem.

