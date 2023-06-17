Patna: List of allegations made against Revenue Officer and Zonal Officer, because of this DM took action

A list of charges (Form A) has been prepared against the then Revenue Officer and Circle Officer of Phulwari Sharif for negligence in the matter of Bihar Public Grievance Redressal and it will be sent to the concerned department. So that the department can take necessary action on this. This action has been taken by DM Chandrashekhar Singh.

DM heard 15 complaints

DM Chandrashekhar Singh heard and redressed 15 complaints in the second appeal under the Bihar Public Grievances Redressal Rights Act, 2015 in his office room on Saturday.

The appellant wanted to cancel the jamabandi

It is said that a complaint was filed by Devendra Prasad, a resident of Kurthol Nathupur of Phulwarisharif, in the second appeal before the District Magistrate. The complaint of the complainant was in relation to the compliance of the order passed by the Additional Collector’s Court in the cancellation of Jamabandi. The Jamabandi cancellation case sent by Circle Officer, Phulwarisharif was rejected by the Additional Collector’s Court. At present, the jamabandi of the appellant’s opponent Sadhusharan Singh is maintained by the filing-dismissal case number 11414, year 2022-23, which the appellant wanted to cancel.

DM had given instructions to fix the responsibility on the guilty officer

In the hearing of the public complaint on May 20, the DM had directed the Land Reform Deputy Collector, Patna Sadar to investigate the entire matter and submit the report. He was asked to explain how the opposition’s filing was rejected even after the order of the Additional Collector’s Court. Along with this, instructions were given to fix the responsibility on the guilty officer and personnel.

a situation of double jamabandi has been created

It was told by the Deputy Collector of Land Reforms in his report that after the approval of the case number 11414/2022-23 filed by the then Circle Officer Chandan Kumar, a situation of double jamabandi has been created. In this case of dismissal, the then revenue employee Bideh Kishore did not mention in his report that the revenue receipt attached with the application for dismissal shows only two acres and fourteen decimals of land.

Irregularities were done from the level of revenue employee and zonal officer

It has been clarified in the report by the Deputy Collector of Land Reforms that irregularities have been committed in the execution of the filing-dismissal case from the level of the then revenue employee and circle officer. Expressing serious displeasure over this, the District Magistrate directed to set up Form ‘A’ against the then revenue employee and circle officer. At the same time, he directed the Land Reforms Deputy Collector that after the appellant has filed the filed-dismissal appeal case, it should be executed within the time-limit as per the rules.