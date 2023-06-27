Patna Metro: Fast-paced work on elevated route of Bailey Road, excavation for underground station from March 2024

Patna Metro The tunneling work for six underground stations to be built on Bailey Road in K Corridor Two (Danapur to Patna Junction) may begin by March next year. At present, work is going on on the elevated section of this corridor from Danapur to Rukanpura. Many pillars have been prepared on this section. Metro of Corridor One will come elevated from Danapur to Rukanpura, while after that it will remain underground till Mithapur via Bailey Road and Patna Junction. In this, the work of five stations Rukanpura, Patliputra, RPS Mod, Saguna Mod and Danapur is still going on.

11 percent work of elevated route completed

Pillars have started appearing on Bailey Road from Saguna Mor to Rukanpura. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), 11 to 12 percent work of the elevated route of these five stations has been completed. Whereas, the work of elevated route from Malahi Pakdi to New ISBT of Corridor-II has been completed up to 42 percent.

Waiting for JICA’s approval for underground excavation

According to DMRC, underground excavation work on Corridor One from Rukanpura to Patna Zoo, Secretariat, Patna Junction is to be done with the funds of Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA). According to DMRC, JICA has approved it, but it will take at least six to eight months to select an agency and start work. Tender was floated for agency selection on this route, but only one company has shown interest, after which it is being considered. Looking at the processes, it is expected that by March next year the work of underground stations from Patna station to Rukanpura will start.

Work going on both underground-elevated in corridor two

At present, work is going on fast on both the underground and elevated routes of Patna Metro Corridor-II. In this route, there is an underground route from Rajendranagar to Patna Junction via Ashok Rajpath, Gandhi Maidan, Fraser Road. While there are five elevated stations from Malahi Pakdi to New ISBT. On the other hand, in Corridor One, work is going on only on the elevated route from Danapur to Rukanpura and from Mithapur to Khemnichak. In between there are six underground stations including Rukanpura, Rajabazar, Patna Zoo, Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan and Patna station, for which tunneling work is yet to begin.

