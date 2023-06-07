Patna Metro work hinders the blowing of bypass drain, water logging in Kankarbagh area will cause trouble

Patna. Only one week is left for the monsoon to arrive. Despite this, the cleaning of the bypass drain has not been completed. Due to lack of cleanliness, people will be troubled by the problem of water logging in the surrounding areas including Ramlakhan Path of Kankarbagh. The reason for the non-blowing of the drain is the work of the Metro. Due to pillar casting for metro work in about 1000 meters till Shivam Convent School near Ramlakhan Path, the drain has not been blown up. If there is no blowing of the drain, there will be hindrance in the drainage of water. As a result, the drainage of water from the drain from the locality inside the city will also be blocked. Due to this the drain water will flow on the streets of the locality.

At the same time, due to the pillar casting of the metro, the drain has not been blown up in front of the Ford Hospital, about 500 meters till the Indane Gas Agency Shivam Enterprises. According to the experts, the work of removing the debris was not done even after repeatedly writing to the Metro to remove the debris accumulated in the drain by the Corporation, due to which the debris has not been removed.

Still unfinished work at many places

The length of bypass drain in Kankarbagh area is 4300 meters. In this, 2800 meters drain has been blown up. Blowing of 1500 meter drain is left. Due to the construction of box drain by Budco in the new capital zone area, the work of drain cleaning is pending. The length of bypass drain in New Capital Zone area is 2975 meters. It hasn’t blown up. Due to the non-blowing of the bypass drain completely, the problem can increase in the rain. There is a possibility of water logging in the concerned area. Except the bypass drain, the other major drains Saidpur drain, Anandpuri drain, Mandiri drain, Kurji drain, Serpentine drain, Bakarganj drain, Yogipur drain and City Mot drain have been completed.

Blowing of drain in mopup round for 15 days

After completing the drain work on behalf of the corporation, now the drain will be blown under mop-up. Under this, the drain will be inspected and cleaned as per the requirement. This work will last for 15 days. So that there is no hindrance in water drainage during monsoon. Open drains, manholes and catchpits will also be cleaned in the mop-up round.

FIR will be lodged against the metro construction agency for not removing the soil deposited in the bypass drain

DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh inspected the bypass drain on Wednesday. He directed the project director of Metro to remove the soil accumulated in the drain and to make the drain deeper by June 15 regarding the work of Metro. The DM said that he would inspect the site again on June 16. There will be an FIR against the concerned agency if the drain is not cleaned. The DM has asked the ADM special program to monitor it regularly. The DM found in the inspection that near the west and east temple of Ramlakhan Path, the drain has been narrowed by filling soil for the work of Patna Metro. It is not possible to drain water during rains.

The DM directed the executive officer of Kankarbagh circle to clean the mud deposited at the mouth of three out of four hume pipes in the south drain of Srinivas Tower near Bhootnath Road. He asked to remove the garbage accumulated in the drain near the bypass grating of Pahadi Sump House.

