Patna: Mungeri pistols and country made pistols were being made in the basement of the house, it was revealed that the artisan died due to electrocution

In the village of Gaurichak under Phulwarisharif of the capital Patna, a person of criminal tendency was running a factory to make Mungeri pistol katta gun illegally in the basement of his house. This has been revealed after the death of a miscreant working in a mini gun factory due to electrocution. The police team has arrested two miscreants manufacturing illegal weapons from the basement of Deepak Singh’s house in Piaria village of Gaurichak police station.

Jail has been done earlier in the case of Arms Act

The arrested miscreants have already gone to jail in the Arms Act case. Not only this, Deepak Kumar Singh, the landlord, has also been sent to jail a month ago in connection with a check from Gaurichak police station. A weapon was also recovered from him. Material used in making weapons has been recovered in quantity.

Weapons supply chain will be investigated

Police officials say that at least 25 to 30 pistols or other weapons could have been made in the material recovered. At present, the police team is busy in finding out how and where the arms manufactured illegally in the gun factory were supplied on a large scale. The police team is interrogating the arrested miscreants. Both the arrested miscreants are residents of Munger, who were hiding here and working illegally in the gun factory after being released from jail.

operator is in jail

According to the information, four miscreants living in Munger along with a person of criminal tendency, living in Mufassil police station area of ​​Munger, used to manufacture weapons illegally in mini gun factory in the house of Deepak Kumar Singh of Piaria village of Gaurichak police station. The landlord Deepak Kumar Singh, the operator of this illegal gun factory, himself is still in jail.

Artisan died due to electrocution in basement

It is said that another earthing was given near the boring for power supply in the basement, where a miscreant died due to electrocution while taking water. This incident happened only on Thursday. After this, 4 companions of the deceased took his dead body in a vehicle and took him home to Munger Mufassil police station area.

Caught when they went to deliver the dead body

There was a house of two companions on the way who got down in their area. After this, both the miscreants Mohammad Ahsan and Mohammad Chunna, residents of Munger, reached his house with the dead body of their partner. Seeing the dead body of the deceased, his family members caught hold of both of them and started accusing them of murder. The family members of the deceased handed over both the miscreants to the Mufassil police station, Munger.