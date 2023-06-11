Patna Municipal Corporation: Now people will have convenience in depositing holding tax and garbage charges, additional counter opened

The Mayor inaugurated an additional counter at the Patna Municipal Corporation headquarters for depositing holding tax and garbage charges. Additional counters were arranged in all zones of the Corporation for depositing holding tax and garbage charges. Till June 30, people will be able to deposit tax at these counters from 7 am to 7 pm. The counter will remain open even on holidays. On the occasion, Deputy Mayor Reshmi Chandravanshi, Member of Strong Standing Committee Dr. Ashish Kumar Sinha, besides Additional Municipal Commissioner, Deputy Municipal Commissioner and other officers were present. Mayor Sita Sahu said that opening of additional counter will provide convenience to the people. Due to the heat, it has been decided to open the tax counter from 7 am to 7 pm. People will get relief from this.

Office will remain open even on holidays

Tax counters will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm in all zones of Municipal Corporation. All the executive officers will arrange for an additional computer operator (including computer system) at the tax counter established in their respective circle office. Apart from this, tax counters will remain open on every Sunday as well. The residents of Patna do not face any problem in depositing the holding tax, so the offices will be kept open even on holidays.

online payment system

There is also a system of online payment for depositing tax. Municipal Corporation’s website for Patna residents to pay property charges www.pmc.bihar.gov.in/Home.aspx And pmcptax.bihar.gov.in/pmc/public You can pay your property tax directly by visiting Property tax can also be paid through all online payment mediums including Phone-Pe, Paytm and Google.

Five percent discount will be given

Five percent rebate will be given on depositing holding tax by June 30. No benefit will be available from July to September. Nor will there be any penalty. Depositing holding tax from October to March will attract an additional penalty of 1.5 percent.