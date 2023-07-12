Patna Municipal Corporation workers warned the administration, if their demands are not met, they can go on strike

On Wednesday, under the banner of Patna Municipal Corporation Employees Joint Coordination Committee, class IV employees of Patna Municipal Corporation held a vigorous demonstration at Mauryalok headquarters regarding their eight-point demands. Addressing the demonstration, the leaders of the coordination committee said that with today’s demonstration, we are warning the municipal administration that if the problem is not resolved immediately, the corporators can go on strike anytime.

The chairman of the coordination committee, Chandra Prakash Singh said that on one hand the government calls itself a well wisher of Dalits and on the other hand the same Dalits have to struggle continuously for their demands. Dalits constitute 90 percent of the Class IV employees of the Municipal Corporation. The Urban Development Department has abolished the fourth class post itself, that is, there is no intention to let the sweeper become a government employee.

Spokesperson Jitendra Kumar said that it is necessary to end the out source system from the corporation because it is a source of loot. The proof of this is the arrest of 1150 fake personnel by the Patna Municipal Corporation Commissioner. Apart from the agency, corporation workers were engaged for recovery, then instead of 2350 crores, 28500 crore tax was collected.

Convenor Mangal Paswan said that the problem is of daily wage workers, agency workers, permanent workers and all are together in the fight. Equal pay for equal work is the order of the court, yet the government is adopting a two-tone policy in this matter.

Treasurer Neeraj Kumar Verma said that whatever repressive policy the government and the municipal administration adopt, we will face its oppression equally strongly and will struggle vigorously. Representatives of Patna Municipal Corporation will also participate in the convention of Bihar Local Body Employees United Sangharsh Morcha to be held in Patna on July 30.

During the demonstration, all corporators took oath in one voice that in this movement, they are ready to face the lathi of the administration and go to jail.

