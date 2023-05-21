Patna News: SIT raids Malsalami and Bahadupar in firing on police, picks up two suspects

On Sunday, the SIT raided Malsalami and Bahadurpur police station areas and took two suspects into custody in connection with the case of a constable who was shot by bike-borne criminals near Lalit Niketan Colony, Kali Mandir Road, Patrakar Nagar police station area. According to the information received, the police have taken out the number of the original owner from the number plate of the bike and talked to him.

Police was shot during checking

It may be known that two criminals located in the Patrakar Nagar police station area opened fire on the Quick Mobile jawan in broad daylight. In this incident, Ram Avtar constable was shot in the thigh. Under the Roko-Toko campaign, almost all the policemen of the police station were checking in different areas. Meanwhile, this incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

Even before, the jawans have been crowded with criminals in many police station areas

According to the information received, Jawan Ram Avtar has already been crowded with criminals during checking and duty in Bahadupar, Kankarbagh and other police station areas. Irrespective of his life, the constable has caught many notorious criminals with weapons. During this, soldiers have also been injured many times. SSP Rajiv Mishra said that all other policemen need to learn from his bravery. Ram Avatar will be honored for bravery.

Patna police arrested 294 people under the campaign on the same day the constable was shot during special checking. In this, 01 in dowry murder, 11 in murder case, 1 in dacoity case, 5 in attempt to dacoity case, 6 in robbery case, 06 in SC-ST case, 43 in attempt to murder, 1 in women harassment, 2 in police attack, special Apart from 2 in the report, 52 in the non-special report, 28 people have been arrested in liquor smuggling and home delivery cases. At the same time, 114 people have been arrested in the name of drinking alcohol. According to the information received, 13 vehicles were seized during checking. At the same time, 12 mobiles and 10 live cartridges have also been seized.