Patna police action, smuggler arrested with arms and cartridges, had planned to loot

Patna. Police of Jakkanpur police station raided on Monday night and arrested smuggler Gairav ​​Raj Verma alias Mainu along with arms and cartridges near old Mithapur bus stand gate number Dae. It is said that he was waiting for his accomplices with weapons, so that some big robbery could be carried out in Jakkanpur area. Police have recovered two pistols, a revolver and 138 live cartridges as well as three brushes for cleaning weapons from him.

The accused is originally a resident of Gururu village of Islampur, Nalanda. But it had maintained its base in Harnichak area of ​​Beur, Patna. The recovered weapons belong to the Kanpur Arms Factory. A bike has also been seized from him. The bike is in the name of Dhanshyam Kumar. Monu is the kingpin of the gang and has gone to jail on charges of murder. It was in jail for about 10 years and has come out in recent times. Sadar ASP Kamya Mishra told that a case has been registered against him in Srikrishnapuri police station regarding weapons.

Jakkanpur police station chief Sudama Kumar Singh, sub-inspector Arvind Paswan, constables Shivendra, Lagan and Jerry Kumar caught Monu cleverly near the old Mithapur bus stand. Monu didn’t even get a chance to do anything. The police team was behind it for a long time. Mainu used to get weapons from Kanpur and used to supply criminals to the gang. He used to sell a pistol for 25-50 thousand rupees. Sources say that along with Bihar, it was also associated with the gangs of UP and used to supply arms to them as well. When the police searched his mobile phone, then information about the names of many other smugglers has been received, to catch whom the Patna Police team is continuously engaged.

