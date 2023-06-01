Patna police revealed, accused of looting gold worth crores shot a constable, 14 accused arrested

Patna Police arrested 14 criminals including two accused involved in the case of shooting and injuring a constable Ramavatar when he was stopped during checking on May 20 at Kali Mandir Road of Patrakar Nagar police station. The constable was shot dead by criminals Akash Ojha alias Sunny and Golu involved in the robbery of 6.5 kg gold in SS Jewelers of Bakarganj. The bike they had left behind at the crime scene was stolen from Beur area. After shooting the constable, Akash Ojha and Golu reached the bypass and snatched another bike and fled from it. Along with looting, Akash Ojha and Golu are the masterminds of a gang of inter-district bike thieves and this gang has stolen and looted more than 50 bikes from Patna.

Three out of 11 criminals are from Vaishali district

Akash Ojha is basically a resident of Chhotki Kathautia of Danapur. However, he lives with a rented room in Adarsh ​​Nagar Road No. 14 of Beur police station, while Golu is originally from Sitamarhi. But he lives in the Begumpur area outside the bypass police station with a rented room. Police has also arrested Akash Ojha’s wife Jiya Devi. Among the other 11 arrested criminals, three are from Vaishali district.

Akash Ojha has 17 criminal cases, Golu five and Bajrangi three criminal cases

Akash Ojha on Jehanabad’s Kako Police Station, Kankarbagh Police Station, Agamkuan Police Station, Ramakrishna Nagar Police Station, Bypass Police Station, Gandhi Maidan Police Station, Kotwali Police Station, Journalist Nagar Police Station, Gopalpur Police Station, Beur Police Station, Shastri Nagar Police Station and Kadamkuan Police Station Theft, Loot, Arms Act, Criminal cases like attempt to murder are registered. Five criminal cases are registered against Golu in Patrakar Nagar, Gopalpur and Bypass police stations. Similarly, three cases are registered in the bypass police station at Bajrangi. He has also been accused of murder.

Wires are connected with the gang of vehicle thieves from Patna to Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi

Akash Ojha and Golu are the leaders of the gang among the 14 criminals caught. The wires of these people are connected with the gang of vehicle thieves of Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi. After stealing or looting the vehicles from Patna city, these people hand them over to the gang members living in Vaishali and then from there the vehicles are sold in Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi. According to the vehicle, its price ranges from ten thousand to 30 thousand. The special thing is that the rate is fixed separately on the basis of the color of the vehicles. People pay more for black and white colored vehicles to this gang. Due to this, these people used to steal mostly black and white colored vehicles.

The caught Akash Ojha was also involved in the robbery of gold worth crores in the SS Jewelers shop in Bakarganj in January 2022 and the police arrested him and sent him to jail. He also fired during the robbery. Akash and four members of his gang were arrested by the police in connection with the loot of crores of gold and the looted gold was also recovered. He came out on bail a year back. These people also used government symbols on vehicles for robbery, so that they could avoid police checking.

The constable checking during the Roko-Toko campaign was shot

On May 20, Akash Ojha and Golu went out on a bike armed with weapons to carry out a major incident. During this, Constable Ramavatar and other policemen of Journalist Nagar police station were checking under Roko-Toko campaign in Kali Mandir Road. When the policemen tried to stop them, they left the vehicle and started running away. When Ramavatar tried to catch him, he fired at him. In which he got injured. SSP Rajeev Mishra had formed a special team of City SP East Sandeep Singh, Sadar ASP Kamya Mishra, Patrakar Nagar police station chief Manoranjan Bharti and other police personnel for the successful investigation of this case. When the team examined the CCTV footage, it was found that the criminals had fled towards Beur. Along with this, the recovered vehicle was also stolen from Beur area itself. After this surveillance was done in Beur area and Akash Ojha was caught. After this, Golu and other criminals were also caught.

what is ssp

SSP Rajiv Mishra told that Akash Ojha and Golu were involved in shooting the constable. Along with looting, these people were also running gangs of inter-district vehicle thieves. Many others are also involved in the gang, efforts are being made to nab them too.

arrested criminal

1. Akash Ojha aka Sunny, Chotki Kathoutia, Danapur, Patna

2. Golu, Sitamarhi

3. Jiya Devi (wife of Akash Ojha)

4.Sandeep Kumar, Jethuli, Fatuha, Patna

5. Ajit Kumar, Mahuli, Didarganj, Patna

6. Ajay Kumar, Rustampur, Raghopur Diyara, Vaishali

7.Niki Kumar, Keolatar Maqsudpur, Fatuha, Patna

8.Dheeraj Kumar, ITI Gali, Ramakrishna Nagar, Patna

9. Roshan Pandey, Gharpura, Barh, Patna

10.Bajrangi Kumar, Badi Nagra, Malsalami, Patna City

11. Ravi Kumar alias Chhotu Kumar, Peerdamaria, Malsalami, Patna City

12. Bachchu Kumar, Garhuchak, Nadi Police Station, Patna

13. Shailendra Rai, Rustampur Trimohatpur, Raghopur Diyara, Vaishali

14.Balbir Kumar, Purushottampur, Rustampur, Vaishali

seizures

Pistol-02

Magazine-02

live cartridges-10

vehicle theft equipment

Scooty-02

bike-06

