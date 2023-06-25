Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express completed the journey in 6 hours, gate glass broken before inauguration

The third trial of the Vande Bharat train running between Patna and Ranchi was done on Sunday. This train reached Ranchi in six hours. During this, as soon as the train reached near Barkakana, the glass of the main gate was shattered. However, whether someone pelted a stone on the train or shattered the glass panes, it has not been confirmed by the Railways. Vande Bharat Express is to be launched in Ranchi on 27 June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this train. At the same time, due to the breaking of the glass of the train two days ago, it has become a topic of discussion among the railway officials and employees.

runs six days a week

According to the schedule issued by the Railways, on June 27, the Vande Bharat train from Ranchi to Patna will be inaugurated as special train 02439. From June 28, train number-22349/22350 Patna-Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat will be operated regularly. This train will run between Patna and Ranchi six days a week except Tuesday. This train will reach Ranchi at 1 pm via Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh, Barkakhana. The journey between Patna to Ranchi will be completed in just six hours. Ticket booking has started.

The matter will be investigated

Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar said that the information about breaking of glass has not yet been given by the railway employees. The matter will be investigated as to how the glass was cracked. At the same time, booking of tickets for Vande Bharat has started. Till 8 pm on Sunday, June 27, 37 seats were available in executive class and 411 seats in chair car from Ranchi to Patna. And on June 28, 40 seats were available in executive class and 423 seats in chair car to go from Patna to Ranchi.

opening day operating hours

On June 27, train number 02439 Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat inaugural special train will leave Ranchi at 10.30 am Mesra at 10.50 am, Barkakana at 12.20 pm, Charhi at 12.20 pm, Hazaribagh Town at 12.45 pm, Barhi at 13.20 pm, Koderma at 14.08 pm, Paharpur at 15.40 pm Gaya Railway Station at 16.23, stopping at Jehanabad to reach Patna Junction at 17.25.

Vande Bharat Express: Reservation of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express starts, know where the fare will be

regular operating hours

On June 28, train number 22349 Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat train will leave Patna Junction at 07.00 hrs, leave Gaya at 08.25 hrs, Koderma at 09.35 hrs, Hazaribagh at 10.33 hrs, Barkakana at 11.35 hrs, will reach Ranchi at 13.00 hrs, stopping at Mesra at 12.20 hrs. At the same time, in return, it will open from Ranchi at 16.15 by becoming 22350. Mesra at 16.35 hrs, Barkakana at 17.30 hrs, Hazaribagh at 18.30 hrs, Koderma at 19.30 hrs, Gaya at 20.45 hrs and will reach Patna Junction at 22.05 hrs.