Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will be inaugurated after trial, will run six days a week, know what will be the specialty

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Equipped with modern facilities and running at a very high speed, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at only five stations between Patna-Ranchi-Patna. Its journey will be completed in just 6 hours. This train will run six days a week. There is a plan to run Vande Bharat Express via Hazaribagh, Barkakana, Sidhwar Sanki, Tati Silvey. On the first day, this train will run as inaugural special between Patna to Ranchi and Ranchi to Patna.

Earlier there was talk of Vande Bharat Express running between Ranchi and Patna with 18 rakes, but now only 8 rake train will run between Patna and Ranchi. The color of Vande Bharat train is different as compared to normal trains. It is blue and white in color and the front part of the engine is like a bullet train.

Vande Bharat will be inaugurated after the trial

According to top railway officials, the Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express has reached Patna directly from Chennai, so it will be trialled first. It will be inaugurated after the completion of the trial. The date of inauguration will be announced soon. The booking of seats will also start soon.

Vande Bharat train is completely made in the country

Vande Bharat Express is India’s fastest train, which has been completely developed in the country. Although some components have been imported from outside as well. Earlier this train was being called Train 18. But, later its name was changed to Vande Bharat Express

Design

The design of Vande Bharat Express is like a bullet train. It has eight air conditioned coaches. Equipped with advanced features, this train is the first train in the country to run without a locomotive engine.

Special arrangements for emergency

Train operator can be called during emergency situation in Vande Bharat Express. It also gets an advanced passenger emergency communication unit. It can be used to communicate with the train operator.

the seats are more comfortable

Taking care of the convenience of the passengers, the seats in this semi bullet train are quite comfortable. The seats have been arranged inside the train in such a way that the passengers do not face any problem in moving and exiting. Leg space has also been taken care of. The handles of the seats are also different for the convenience of the passengers. The seats can be moved forward and backward as per the requirement.

Vande Bharat Express: The wait is over, Vande Bharat Express reached Patna with eight rakes

Some features of the train

The doors are wide A lot of space has also been given at the place of connecting two compartments in the train, so that there is no problem in going from one coach to another.

Table will also be available: Unlike common Shatabdi and Rajdhani, Vande Bharat Express train has a bigger and more comfortable table for the passengers.

CCTV Cameras: CCTV cameras equipped with advanced features and of good quality have been installed in the train.

