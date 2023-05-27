Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat not one or two, but 38 hurdles, know when the train will start and how much will be the fare

Vande Bharat Express Train: Patna to Ranchi (Patna to RanchiVande Bharat train running between ) has been waiting for a long time. In the last two months, the discussion about its launch has been very hot. However, its official launch has not been announced yet. Now it is being told that the operation of Vande Bharat may take some time. Actually, the distance between Patna to Gaya is 92 km. Meanwhile, there are 21 illegal crossings on the up line. Whereas, 17 on the down line. Due to this the possibility of accident will always remain. In such a situation, there is a big question that until the illegal crossing is not arranged, how will the Vande Bharat train run smoothly.

The train will run at a speed of 110 km per hour

It is being told that the journey from Vande Bharat to Patna to Ranchi can be done in six hours. For this, the speed of the train will be up to 110 km per hour. A paper instruction has been issued to Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi and other important trains that the speed of the train has to be kept at 30 to 40 km near these crossings. But, this cannot be done with Vande Bharat train. In such a crossing, a big accident can happen due to pedestrians, cycles, motorcycles, tractors and other small vehicles. However, no official information has been given by the Railways on this yet. Along with this, no announcement has been made regarding the fare as well.

All Vande Bharat will start by June

Let us tell you that recently Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had said in a program that PM Narendra Modi’s wish is that all Vande Bharat trains should be started by June. Since then, speculations are being made that Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will start in any case. However, it is being told that before the operation of the train, notice of road learning and technical learning has been issued to the train manager i.e. the guard to be deployed in it. This notice was given by the Zonal Railways to the officers of Dhanbad Railway Division and Danapur Railway Division.