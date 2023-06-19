Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat will be inaugurated on this day, not June 26, the main function will be held in Ranchi

Ranchi. The second trial run Vande Bharat Express was flagged off from platform number-8 of Patna Junction at 7 am. This time Vande Bharat was carried behind the Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi Express. During the trial run till Ranchi, the speed of the train was 61 to 110 km per hour. The train started from Ranchi at 3.55 pm and reached Patna at 9.50 pm. It is possible that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Patna-Hatia Vande Bharat on June 27. The main function will be held at Ranchi station.

This train will run six days a week

According to railway sources, the time table of this train has been fixed. After the successful trial for the second time, now the railway board will get the green signal to run the train. After this the time table will be announced. According to sources, this train will run six days a week (except Tuesday). This time the officers of Gaya and Deendayal Upadhyay Railway Division were also included in the trial run. The train started from Patna at 7.00 am and reached Gaya at exactly 8.11 am. The train could not get illumination at many places between Patna and Gaya. Due to this the speed of the train was not increased to more than 110.

Vande Bharat train arrived late by 23 minutes

Ranchi. The second trial run of Patna-Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat was done on Sunday. On Sunday, instead of one o’clock in the day, this train reached Ranchi station 23 minutes late. After stopping at platform number two of Ranchi railway station for five minutes, the train left for Hatia station. Then after leaving Hatia station at 3.55 in the evening, this train stopped for a while at Ranchi station and then left for Patna. On reaching the platform, all the coaches of the train were kept closed, so that common people could not enter inside the train.

PM Modi will show green flag

There is a possibility of flagging off this train on 27th June. The main function will be held at Ranchi Railway Station. However, during the second trial run on Sunday, the passengers at Ranchi station saw the inside view of the coach from outside. In Ranchi and Hatia station, the passengers could see the inside view of the coach from outside through the window. At the same time, people also took selfies and photos with the train.